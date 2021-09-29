BBC show was a ‘fun experience’ for Angus and Teresa

Teresa Peters, left, Angus Kirk, centre, and the other Take a Hike Northumbria contestants. The episodes are still available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

In Take a Hike, five people in a different area of the UK each week go head-to-head to discover the best walks the UK has to offer.

The second week in the series, which aired from September 20 to 24, showcased treks in ‘Northumbria’ (Northumberland and North Tyneside).

The contestants included Teresa Peters, 45, from Longhirst and Angus Kirk, 24, described by the show as a fashion-mad marketing assistant.

They finished joint second in the week with a score of 34 out of 40. Each contestant gives the walk leader a mark out of 10.

Angus lives in Newcastle today, but grew up in Morpeth and attended King Edward VI School.

He said: “It was great to be chosen for the show and I really enjoyed doing something completely different and meeting new people – it was such a fun experience and we all clicked.

“I chose Harbottle Castle and Lake for my walk because we have friends of the family nearby and we would walk in this area a lot when I was a kid. It’s a stunning part of the country.

“When you are walk leader, you need to organise a picnic and an activity. My activity was a woodland fashion show given my love of vintage clothes and I was thrilled that everyone else enjoyed it.”

Teresa is a personal performance, executive and team coach/facilitator. Her walk was in Kielder.

She said: “I’ve never been on TV before and I was nervous about how I would come across having started my business (Accelerator Coaching) in lockdown.

“But the fact it was a BBC show helped and the production team did a great job in showing how well we got on. They also allowed me to speak about mental health, and the issues that my mother had, and it was tastefully done.

“We didn’t know the scores until the episodes aired, so it was nice to find out I was joint second with Angus. Hopefully, the show will help with tourism in the county, particularly in Kielder.”