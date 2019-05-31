Bells ring out in town to welcome new Mayor

As is now traditional, a peal was rung in the Morpeth Clock Tower the weekend after the Mayor Making event to celebrate the new Mayor – in this case, Coun Alison Byard’s second term in the civic role.

The peal was Dungannon Delight Major, after Coun Byard’s home town. This was the first time this method has ever been rung.

In the picture, from top to bottom, are Barbara Davies, Alan Barber, Jessica Durham, Stephen Bell, Coun Byard, Joseph Waters, Rev Simon White, Andrew Cairns and Matthew Durham.

After the peal, which lasted for nearly three hours, some of the ringers, along with others from the Clock Tower Bellringers group, hosted a meal for Coun Byard and her husband Steve, the Mayor’s Escort.