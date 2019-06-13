BEM for fund-raiser Bruce

A Ponteland resident who has raised funds for many good causes over the years has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Bruce Grant will receive a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to charity.

Bruce Grant, right, receives the Meritorious Service Award from then Ponteland Mayor Carl Rawlings in April 2017. Picture by The Image Farm.

As well as his individual efforts, the 92-year-old was part of a small group that ran the Ponteland Charity Group (PCG), which operated for four years from 2013.

Combining these together, he has now been involved in raising more than £80,000.

The objective of the group was to run two raffles and two concerts each year.

This resulted in thousands of pounds being raised for the Great North Air Ambulance, Children North East, Children with Cancer, Tynedale Hospice, the Children’s Heart Unit Fund in Newcastle and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Other charities to benefit include Blind Children North East, Percy Hedley Foundation, People’s Kitchen, West End Refugee Services and West End Food Bank.

Mr Grant no longer organises concerts, but he still continues to collect money for good causes seven days a week.

The places he goes to between March and October, weather and health permitting, are as follows: Ponteland Village, Darras Hall, Morpeth, Hexham, Kingston park and Eldon Square in Newcastle.

He said: “I’m very happy to receive such a prestigious award.

“I’m very grateful to all those involved with the PCG and all the kind-hearted supporters over the years.”