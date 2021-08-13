Beth's delight at GCSE grades

Beth McFetrich celebrates excellent grades at Dame Allan’s Schools. Picture by Simon Williams.

Among them is Beth McFetrich, who lives in the Morpeth area. She achieved a set of grades 7 and 8 at GCSE and will move into the independent school’s Sixth Form to study A-Levels in psychology, business and geography.

“I’m so happy with my results and I’m looking forward to coming back to school with everything a little more normal,” said the 16-year-old, who plays netball for Northumberland at county level.

“I think lockdown learning actually benefited me, as I was able to take my own time with the work, and the support from staff was excellent – they were always available to help.”

Dame Allan’s Schools, which dates back to 1705, announced its excelllent set of GCSE results just two days after pupils there celebrated an outstanding set of A-Level results.

Principal Will Scott said: “Our GCSE students have shown courage in the face of adversity and once again made us exceptionally proud with an outstanding set of results.

“They have been committed to achieving their absolute best and can now look ahead to Sixth Form, where I know they will flourish as the shackles of this Covid-19 pandemic are removed.