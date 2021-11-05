Bid to convert office into new bar and restaurant

The Old Police House on Bell Villas in Ponteland. Picture from Google.

Plans have been submitted to Northumberland County Council by Jim Richardson to convert The Old Police House in Bell Villas, which was most recently used as office space.

The proposal includes adding a terrace garden to the rear, which would be within the existing site boundary.

Statements produced in support of the proposal, reference 21/03361/FUL, say the development would boost the area's economy and the design ‘looks to retain the charm of the building’.

The site is located next to the Ponteland Sainsbury's store and it is also close to the Fratelli and New Rendezvous restaurants and YOLO bar.

To the rear is an industrial unit and also some residential properties.

If approved, the bar and restaurant would spread across two floors – the ground floor being the main public area and kitchen, and the first floor housing back-of- house staff areas and the toilets.

The planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant states: ‘There does not seem to be a requirement for what are high-end offices in the centre of Ponteland, which is why this property has been left empty for a long period of time.

‘The proposal looks to bring vitality to the area but also new jobs, tourism and more money through economic growth.

‘The overall design looks to retain the charm of the existing building. New cladding to the building adds quality and architecturally improves the overall composition of the building.

‘All the correct measures and design elements will be implemented to ensure odour and acoustic break out are combated.’

The design and access statement adds: ‘The design looks to only use the very best of quality materials.

‘The building is not in the Ponteland conservation area, but it is on the fringe. The design respects this and looks to enhance the streetscape.