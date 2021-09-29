Big book sale raises vital funds for the Lions Club

Jigsaw puzzles could also be purchased at the event.

This recent event was blessed with good weather, generous buyers and help from a number of Lions’ friends and wives.

Equally importantly, it saw the return of a full-scale Morpeth Lions event with all members contributing in various ways – particularly when staffing the stalls over the full three days.

Since the last book sale in 2019, many books were left over and stored in a Covid-protected manner.

Another happy customer.

However, additional donations of books and jigsaw puzzles allowed a wide selection of topics to be displayed.

This was borne out by a total of more than £4,000 being raised.

Morpeth Lions President Les Sage said: “The support Morpeth Lions Club receives from all parts of the community never ceases to amaze me.

“As well as the community coming to buy books, we have received sponsorship from car dealers Allingtons, SA Performing Arts Centre and Waterstones bookshop.

A pride of Lions pictured during the book sale.

“This latter contribution came in the form of books autographed by various local authors that allowed us to have a great raffle prize.

“It was swelled by a set of books donated by Paul Richardson.

“The raffle alone raised almost £500 and was won by ticket 226 (Ken Stait).

“During the Covid-affected period, the club has not been inactive and in relation to the book sale, new contributions have been sorted by teams of socially-distanced members in order that the stalls could be properly categorised.

The night watchmen.

“We still have a large number of books left over that we will hold over until the next event. We also intend donating some books to our friends who run Alnwick Lions Bookshop.

“The money raised is particularly important due to the lack of opportunity to swell funds during the pandemic.

“As Christmas approaches, the club has expenses to cover for ‘Meet the Lions’ and providing gifts for underprivileged local children and residents.

“Once again, the generous public has come to our rescue for which the Lions Club of Morpeth is extremely grateful.”

Friends of the Lions staff a stall.