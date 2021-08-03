Brass event for the next generation

Members of the Ellington Colliery Band at the 2019 Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering.

It promises to be fun and full of activities that will help those taking part to develop their skills with a brass instrument, even if they have never played one before.

The event is being hosted by Ellington Colliery Band in collaboration with Brass Bands England. It is aimed at nine-to-13-year-olds, although all young people are welcome.

It will be held in Morpeth Methodist Church on Tuesday, August 31, between 10am and 4pm.

Parents/guardians are asked to register their child for the day online beforehand and registration on the day of the event will take place at 9.30am.

A band spokesman said: “The day is being led by Helen Minshall, youth development brass specialist from Brass Bands England, and there will be a number of professional musicians and teachers in attendance to support the activities.

“It will be rounded off with a mini concert for parents and guardians.

“The event is completely free – instruments, tuition and fun will all be provided free of charge. All you need to bring is yourself and your instrument, if you have one.

“If you don’t have an instrument don’t worry, an instrument can be provided for beginners to learn with for the day. There will also be a whole host of helpers, including safeguarding officers, to ensure everyone can learn and enjoy the day safely.”

The band has played at a range of venues and gained numerous awards and achievements since it was formed in 1925.

The closure of Ellington Colliery in 2005, and with it the loss of the miners’ support and the band’s rehearsal facility, was a severe blow.

However, after a period of using various rehearsal spaces, the band moved to Morpeth in 2013 and it has become a major part of the cultural life of the town.

The band rehearses in the Youth Block at King Edward VI School every Wednesday and Sunday evening, with the ‘Brass Roots’ training band rehearsing on Wednesdays during term time before the main band’s rehearsal.