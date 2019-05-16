Building society branch closes for two-month refurbishment

The Ponteland branch of a building society will be closed for two months as part of a multi-million pound investment programme.

The Newcastle Building Society branch on Broadway, Darras Hall, will close at 1pm tomorrow (Friday) and is expected to re-open around the middle of July.

The Society is around halfway through a programme of upgrading or relocating its entire 28-branch network, with work on refurbishing existing branches or creating new ones due to be complete by the end of the year.

Customer director Stuart Miller said: “While we were keen to get on with this refurbishment, we felt it made sense to hold it back at the start of the year to ensure people in Ponteland weren’t put to too much sudden inconvenience.

“The feedback we’ve had from local customers suggests they thought we’d made the right decision, and we’re excited to now be getting on with the job.

“Our nearby West Denton and Gosforth branches are available to serve them while improvement work is ongoing, and while we are sorry for any inconvenience that the temporary closure of the branch might cause, we think they will like what they see when it re-opens.

“We are very much here to stay on the High Street and are continuing to reaffirm our long-term commitment to local communities.”