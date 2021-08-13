Cardiac arrest survivor urging businesses to back £60,000 fund-raiser for life-saving research

Stuart Jackson, left, and David Brind.

David Brind, who works as a chief finance officer for North Shields-based wholesale group Kitwave, is launching the ‘Heart of the Tyne’ partnership to encourage businesses and organisations in the North East to raise funds for the BHF’s life-saving research into heart and circulatory diseases.

The dad-of-two has a personal connection to the charity after experiencing a cardiac arrest just moments after walking into a local A&E with heart attack symptoms.

He said: “I had woken up that morning feeling fine and went to work as normal. It was then I started to feel a little unwell.

“I had been on holiday the day before with the kids, so thought it was a virus I had picked up. But when I felt a tightness in my chest, I knew something wasn’t right.

“I was driving on the A1 at the time and remembered that they had recently opened the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington, so I pulled off the nearest junction to get checked out.

“I parked up, then walked into the hospital and remember seeing a sign that said A&E reception. I took about three steps forward, and the next memory I have is waking up in a hospital bed.”

David, who was aged 44 at the time, later found out that he had collapsed in the reception of the hospital. Medics spent 20 minutes carrying out CPR and used a defibrillator four times to help restart his heart after the collapse in August 2017.

He was then rushed to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, where David had four stents fitted to help improve the blood flow to his heart, before he woke up in intensive care.

David, now aged 48, added: “I remember seeing my wife, Claire standing over me. Instantly I knew that something very serious had happened.

“Looking back, there were no warning signs. I had a good diet, didn’t smoke and enjoyed the occasional drink. The whole event still shocks me today.

“In reality, I could have left my children without a dad. I have since learned to switch my mentality around and appreciate life more.”

After leaving hospital, he slowly built up his fitness.

Following this, David and his good friend Stuart Jackson threw themselves into fund-raising for the BHF – participating twice in the charity’s Hadrian Wall Hike and then, alongside other friends, the Glasgow to Edinburgh 100km challenge.

This inspired David and Stuart to consider ways to raise more funds for the BHF’s research and the idea for Heart of the Tyne was formed between them. It will involve businesses and organisations taking part in a year of fund-raising for the BHF. They will be free to organise their own fund-raising events, but there are plans to arrange a race day and a dragon boat race to raise further funds.

In return, they will be provided with heart health resources, with staff also given CPR training to learn vital, life-saving skills.