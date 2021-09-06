Carter gets Carter

Carter Smith, left, and Tony Carter of Carter-Smith Planning Consultants.

Tony Carter’s business, Carter-Smith Planning Consultants, provides a one-stop shop for all aspects of planning.

Ulgham and Newcastle based PR agency Highlights PR has worked with Carter Smith (combining Tony’s surname with his wife’s maiden name) since the firm was established and owner Keith Newman contacted Tony to see if his university intern could visit him to learn about his business and write a magazine article for his portfolio – he happens to be called Carter Smith.

Tony said: “Carter isn’t a common Christian name at all, so the fact that he has the same name as my company is almost unbelievable.”

Carter, from Whickham in Gateshead, is studying media at Northumbria University and was delighted with the visit to Morpeth.

“I’ve been shadowing Keith for a number of weeks and I couldn’t believe that he had a client with the same name as myself,” he said.

“I was very impressed with Tony’s firm. He told me how he helps his clients and then I interviewed him for a magazine article.