Celebrate the quirky and different takes

Camera Club

On March 12, Morpeth Camera Club welcomed Lynda Golightly from Consett & District Photographic Society, who announced the results of the 2nd Open Projected Digital Image competition.

Lynda enjoys travel, street and documentary photography, especially anything quirky, and finds that review and critique has helped her improve her own work.

Having looked through the 67 entries, she liked the documentary style of a sheep being groomed for competition, symmetrical archways and repetition of shapes in the Mayakovskaya metro station, and a pristine gerbera flower.

Images of Kelpies, futuristic walkways, street scenes and castles were included, and she appreciated the distressed houses and doorways, spiral stairways and quirky wall art.

When coming across an image of the Cragside Monster, an ornate carving in the grounds, she advised that when photographing other people’s artwork it was important to make it your own.

A triptych of wool in its stages, in strands, plaited and knitted into a garment, caught her eye.

Morpeth’s fuel pumps at Fairmoor, an Indian potter, The Hive at Kew Gardens and rock pools at Cresswell were among the eclectic subjects.

Lynda stressed that when dealing with minimalism, make sure the image is very simple, with no distractions.

There were instances where she could have suggested a tight crop, which rids the scene of unwanted elements and adds drama.

Rusty locks, pristine white parasols, ducks on ice and a compilation of images of a lunar eclipse followed.

Highly commended were Autumn Stroll by Dave Bisset, with rim lit people walking through foliage; Nuthatch by Glyn Trueman, with detailed plumage; Orchid Abstract by Pat Wood, which was different, with a rim light that picked out the detail; and Big Elterwater Blue by Brian Morris, of the evening blue hour.

Fifth was Blyth Pier, Stormy Day by Paul Saint, waves rolling to the beach with a heavy sky, which was nicely balanced. In fourth was Plane Tree Bark by Stephen Perry, which had texture, pattern and contrast.

Abandoned Beauty by Davy Bolam came third; a corridor with red doors repeated on either side leading to a red door at the end, which Lynda admired for its harsh, grungy textures.

Second was Glyn Trueman with York Minster, an alternate view, which was skilfully done, the symmetry was spot on and it had something different.

In first place was Abstract 24 by Peter Downs, a wintry scene of ice and frozen grasses, which the judge admired it for its painterly effect and repetition of colours.

PDI Competition Secretary Davy Bolam thanked Lynda, adding that both established and new members would have learned from her comments.