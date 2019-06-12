Celebrating our great county

We have come to the end of what has been an incredibly busy and special month for Northumberland.

Throughout May we have had various opportunities to celebrate our wonderful county, both in our own region and beyond. It really has been a month to remember.

For the last few years we have celebrated Northumberland Day in May and this year was no different. I was pleased to see so many Northumberland flags flying in towns and villages across the county — it was great to see people flying the red and yellow colours with pride.

Recently, I visited Heddon-on-the-Wall and made sure to visit its Northumberland flag, which was extra special because local people had been invited to write their favourite things about our county on it.

It was really interesting to see what people had written. There was such a variety of reasons given and there is so much to love about Northumberland.

The following day was the Northumberland County Show, and despite the weather’s best attempts it really was a fabulous day that showcased all that is great about our county.

Northumberland was not just celebrated at home though. This month I was able to welcome Northumberland County Council to Parliament for a Discover Our Land event, showcasing why our county is such an amazing place to live, work, visit and invest in.

There were various ministers and businesses in attendance, as well as many great organisations that had come down from Northumberland for the day.

It is vital we showcase Northumberland and its successes to make sure we get access to all the investment and support on offer.

We all know that Northumberland is an amazing place to live so it was great to be able to make sure that everyone else knows it too.

I always make it a priority to visit our fantastic local schools, and I recently visited the brilliant Shaftoe Trust Academy in Hayden Bridge. I was kindly shown around the school and was able to see the positive progress the school is making. A particular highlight was seeing Elmer the Elephant, who has been made by the children to be sponsored for St Oswald’s Hospice.

Shaftoe Trust is a real community school and I was delighted to meet staff and pupils who are all doing such brilliant work.

This month I also stopped by the Queen’s Hall in Hexham to see the incredible artwork it has been auctioning off to raise money to support those living with dementia and their families.

The Art With Heart project combines amazing art with raising money for a very worthwhile cause. As someone who has family members living with dementia, this is very close to my heart so I was pleased to support this fantastic project.

I am sure that the coming weeks will be equally busy and I look forward to getting out and about to visit some of the people making a difference in our communities.