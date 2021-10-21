Charity banquet for Lions

This event originally started just after the 2008 Morpeth flood and the club is grateful to the Mulan management for their continuing support.

Over the years, it has been able to hold banquets to raise funds for its many Christmas activities.

Morpeth Lions President Les Sage said: “We would like to thank everyone who has been involved in this wonderful evening – our guests for supporting us, Mulan and its staff for the excellent food and service, the businesses and individuals who so generously donated raffle prizes and Lion Graham Tait for organising the event. In total, over £600 was raised.”