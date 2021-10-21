Charity banquet for Lions
More than 70 guests recently sat down to enjoy the Lions Club of Morpeth’s Chinese Charity Banquet at the Mulan restaurant in the town.
The numbers were restricted to allow for Covid-related spacing.
This event originally started just after the 2008 Morpeth flood and the club is grateful to the Mulan management for their continuing support.
Over the years, it has been able to hold banquets to raise funds for its many Christmas activities.
Morpeth Lions President Les Sage said: “We would like to thank everyone who has been involved in this wonderful evening – our guests for supporting us, Mulan and its staff for the excellent food and service, the businesses and individuals who so generously donated raffle prizes and Lion Graham Tait for organising the event. In total, over £600 was raised.”