Charity is the first to benefit from funding

A Morpeth charity has been the first to benefit from a new funding initiative.

Housebuilder Barratt Homes North East has launched a Community Fund to donate up to £1,000 each month to a community group or charity in the North East.

And the first to benefit is Contact Morpeth Mental Health, close to Barratt Homes’ South Fields development in Morpeth.

The charity works with local people to improve their mental wellbeing through self-development and recovery, and includes programmes such as counselling, development of life skills and training opportunities.

Ashlea Wright, Sales Manager at the development, said: “We are delighted to launch the Community Fund initiative across our North East division, which will enable us to continue to support the communities and causes around our developments.

“We’re proud to donate this month’s fund to such a worthwhile cause within the Morpeth area, and are pleased that we are able to help the team at Contact Morpeth Mental Health continue with the incredible work that it does.”

Rhona Dunn, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Contact, said: “We’re extremely grateful to the team at Barratt Homes for its generous donation. We rely solely on donations.”