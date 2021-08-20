Cheryl extends her lead in the canine business world with help from Linda

Cheryl Bolton and Linda Lowther with Indie and Bailey.

Cheryl Bolton formed Good Dog Walking in 2012 after she was made redundant and decided to work with the love of her life – animals.

Now nine years later, she runs a team of 10 dog walkers and animal carers and has a huge social media following and an ever-growing business reputation.

As well as walking dogs, feeding them and acting as a companion, Good Dog Walking also looks after other pet animals from goldfish to cats and rodents to reptiles.

Cheryl was introduced by a mutual friend to Linda Lowther from Advice4Business North East, a Morpeth-based consultancy that is now helping the business to grow.

Linda’s two Cockapoos, Indie and Bailey, regularly benefit from Good Dog Walking and she said the way they are looked after – together with Cheryl’s ambition to grow the business – prompted her to help Cheryl expand her reach outside of Morpeth.

“Cheryl started the business from scratch and had to learn the hard way by making decisions on her own, and her success came through a lot of hard work and trial and error,” said Linda.

“I suggested that her skills and experience could be used to mentor new dog walkers backed up by a package of benefits and business support.

“The biggest issue when someone starts their own business is that they are great at their craft but not always educated in how to run a business. Cheryl is offering a business in a box with all of the process and support in place a Good Dog Walker needs.”

As a result, Cheryl is now offering Good Dog Walking territories using her brand, tried and tested strategies and Linda’s business advice.

“We have a number of key geographic areas to offer the right person,” said Cheryl.

“They would suit someone wanting to start their own business with the added advantages of flexible hours and the opportunity for plenty of exercise.”