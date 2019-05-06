Children’s choir is returning to town

Abaana Children’s Choir will soon perform at New Life Morpeth, Dacre Street, after a successful concert in the church two years ago.

A UK tour for the 20 children aged between seven and 15 is one of the ways to raise funds for the Abaana charity that works in Uganda to help fight poverty and build schools.

New Life Morpeth Minister Mike Willis said: “In my previous role as a youth worker, Scott Baxter told the audience at an event in Newcastle I attended that he was going to Uganda to help communities in poverty and propose to his then girlfriend, now wife.

“He became founder of the Abaana charity and when we were asked two years ago, I remembered that event and we were happy to provide a tour venue.

“This year’s charity concert at New Life will take place on Friday, May 10, from 7.30pm.

“It’s a great evening of entertainment – the children sing and dance their hearts out.”