Cleaning up community in monthly litter-picks

Litter-pickers

Ulgham United Litter-Pickers was formed in September by village resident Tony Warlow who, being of a persuasive nature, has gathered a group of helpers around him.

The local council has been most helpful and supplies the group with yellow jackets, picker-upper-sticks and a selection of bags.

Everyone gathers next to the WI Hall in Ulgham on the last Thursday of every month, even if there are five Thursdays, at 2pm, and then sets off to patrol their allotted patch.

The ‘pick’ only lasts for an hour, which is just as well as the accumulated rubbish becomes difficult to carry. Every bag seems to weigh between 5lbs and 7lbs.

The ‘finds’ to date have been somewhat interesting. To list but a few, there was a 25kg Bar Bel weight; a new, full size motorbike seat; and possibly the strangest, a pair of gents’ underpants (large) in a crisp packet. In March was added a pair of big wellingtons.

But we don’t complain too much as the local motorists kindly move out to avoid us on the verge, some even giving a cheery wave. Only when we trek back do we find their fresh discards.

If anyone wishes to reclaim the above items, it will be too late as the ‘pickers’ deposit their bags next to the bus stop, whereupon the council lorry arrives to collect them.

As picker-uppers we feel that instead of sitting and moaning about all the litter, why not get out and do something about it, just like the Morpeth Pickers?

In the photograph is, top left to right, Peter Elliott, Tony Warlow and Eric Winton. Bottom, left to right, Avril Warlow, Phil Crook and Paula Ellwood.

Missing from the photograph is David and Veronica Duffield, who, for many years, have been collecting rubbish in Ulgham Lane on their own.

Missing also is Denise Elliott, who took the photograph.