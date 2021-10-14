Club sends a message to the future as time capsule is buried beneath new £21m centre in Morpeth

At the ceremony were county councillors and representatives from Morpeth Amateur Swimming Club, Active Northumberland and Willmott Dixon.

Put together by Morpeth Amateur Swimming Club, it has been submerged below the new development.

It includes team photos, club records, a club swimming hat, goggles, information about recent successes of the club at county, regional and national level and post-Covid training information.

The capsule is made of tough, durable and watertight material, so everything in it will remain in the condition they are today many decades from now.

Lesley Kennedy, chairperson of Morpeth Amateur Swimming Club said: “One of our committee members, Fiona Blacklock, came up with the idea and we are incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to bury our very own time capsule to mark the construction of the new leisure centre in Morpeth.

“Just as sport and leisure facilities in the town are entering a new beginning, so too is life at our club.

“After the Covid pandemic and the lockdowns, our club is seeing a real resurgence – with new members joining and a bright future ahead.

“I’d like to thank the swimmers, volunteers, families and Active Northumberland staff for their on-going help, support and dedication, but especially over the challenges of the past 18 months.

“We look forward to hosting swimming galas at the new pool, which will showcase everything this beautiful town has to offer to people from outside the area.”

At the event were county councillors and representatives from Morpeth Amateur Swimming Club, Active Northumberland and Willmott Dixon (the contractors building the new centre).

Morpeth North county councillor and Mayor of Morpeth, David Bawn, said: “Time capsules really capture the imagination. I love the idea that future generations will have the opportunity to dig it up and get a fascinating snapshot of 21st Century sporting life in Morpeth.”