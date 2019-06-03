Colonel thanked as he prepares for new role

Northumbria Police has thanked the Commanding Officer of a Northumberland military base for his efforts as he takes on a new role near London.

Colonel Chris Gent was the Commanding Officer of the 3rd Regiment Royal Horse Artillery based at Albemarle Barracks just south of Stamfordham. It is a regiment of the Royal Horse Artillery in the British Army.

Northumbria Police has worked closely with the base in recent years and even joined its military counterparts in raising money for charitable projects in the community. Together they have been able to raise thousands of pounds, and Colonel Gent has been at the centre of those fund-raising efforts.

As his time came to an end at the Barracks, he was paid a visit by Northumbria Police’s Chief Constable Winton Keenen, who thanked him for his services to help important causes.

These include raising funds for the Children’s Heart Unit Fund in Newcastle, volunteering at food banks and supporting homeless charities in the region.

The Chief Constable said: “I have known Chris for a number of years now and I am personally very sad to see him go.

“It was a real honour for me to be able to be there in person to wish Chris well and express our appreciation for all that he has done.”

Colonel Gent said “We are fortunate to receive such strong support for the Regiment and our Armed Forces as a whole from the wonderful Northumberland community and we are proud to give something back.

“Our relationship with Northumbria Police has been superb.”