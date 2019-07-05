Communities invited to get involved in Tour of Britain

Decorations in Northumberland during the 2017 Tour of Britain.

Event organisers are urging groups, schools, businesses and landowners to create bigger than life works of art in open spaces.

Following the success of the inaugural contest, the Tour of Britain National Land Art Competition will return for the 2019 race, which takes place across North of Tyne as stage three on Monday, September 9.

Leader of Northumberland County Council Peter Jackson said: “It’s great news that the Tour of Britain is set to return to Northumberland after such a wonderful turnout in 2017.

“It was fantastic to see so many communities getting behind the event and decorating their towns and villages in traditional Northumberland colours, and it would be brilliant to see our county adorned in red and yellow once again for this year’s celebrations.”

In 2017 residents and businesses dressed the route in the distinctive red and gold colours of the Northumberland flag, and thousands of spectators lined the route to cheer on the cyclists.

Stage Three will start in Berwick-upon-Tweed, heading through and down the Northumberland coast, before passing through Whitley Bay and Wallsend in North Tyneside and finishing in Grey Street in Newcastle.