Competition to design a jersey for Tour of Britain

Coun Veronica Jones, Civic Head Ian Hutchinson, and Coun Wayne Daley with schoolchildren at the Northumberland School Games.

The competition is part of Northumberland County Council’s celebrations to mark the arrival of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain cycle race, which will be coming to the county in September.

Pupils in the county are being invited to come up with their own jersey design. The winning entry will be brought to life when the design is printed, framed and presented to their school.

There are three age categories – Reception to Year 4, Years 5-8 and Year 9 onwards – with cash prizes on offer.

A prize fund of £10,000 will be shared among the winning schools to spend on sporting activities or school trips.

The winning designs will also be turned into a real life jersey and presented to schools.

Coun Wayne Daley, deputy leader and cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We are encouraging businesses, communities and schools to support the Tour of Britain celebrations.

“This competition is a great opportunity for local schoolchildren to get creative and get involved.

“They can design a cycling jersey with any design they wish, as long as it has a Northumberland theme, and I am sure there will be some colourful entries heading our way soon.”

The closing date for the jersey competition is July 15.

The North of Tyne Combined Authority is hosting Stage Three of the prestigious OVO Energy Tour of Britain on Monday, September 9, which will see the world’s top riders and teams contesting a 182 kilometre route.

The race will start in Berwick, crossing the Grade 1 listed Berwick Bridge, before heading along the Tweed Valley and down the Northumberland coast, then heading into North Tyneside and Newcastle.

Coun Daley added: “When the Tour last came to the county in 2017 it was estimated that the Northumberland economy was given a massive £4million boost and we are again working hard to ensure that as many people as possible support and benefit from this year’s event.”