Council's floral project starting to bloom

A newly installed flower planter at Tritlington.

It has received £5,000 from the Ventient Sisters and North Steads Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund at the Community Foundation to purchase flower planters and spring flowering bulbs.

Another two planters will be installed and the bulbs are on order. The parish includes Causey Park, Earsdon, Gorfenletch and Fenrother as well as Tritlington and West Chevington.

Coun Karen Young said: “We were delighted to get the grant.

The same spot before the flower planter was installed.

“My husband (Martin Young) has kindly made up the planters and Dobbies has kindly donated the bedding plants for them. Now that six of them are in place, we’ve had great feedback from the community.