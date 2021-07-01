Covid cases continue to rise in Northumberland

Liz Morgan, Director of Public Health for Northumberland County Council.

On Wednesday it was revealed the number of new coronavirus cases in Northumberland has more than doubled, from 99 on Tuesday to 235.

And across the previous seven days, there had been 905 cases – a rise of 434.

The weekly case rate was now 200 per 100,000 people while 16 people had been admitted to hospital in the last seven days.

Now health leaders are reminding residents to remain cautious and to follow the guidelines.

Liz Morgan, Director of Public Health for Northumberland County Council, said: "Cases of Covid have been rising rapidly in recent weeks and we all need to remain cautious; the Delta variant is more transmissible and is spreading in our communities, largely amongst those who remain unvaccinated.

"There are some simple steps we can all take to stay safe. Get both doses of the vaccine when you are called. Work from home if you can. Isolate and get a test if you have symptoms or test positive via the Lateral Flow Test. And if you are mixing with others, outside is always better.

"By following these simple steps, the North East can remain open and we can return to enjoying the things we love most, with the people we love.”

Latest figures also revealed that by June 29, a total of 239,366 people had received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 189,742 had received both doses.

Residents are also being reminded that home testing kits for Covid are available and should be used if anyone has any symptoms.

Home test kits are available for collection from local community pharmacies, symptom-free test sites, or Northumberland County Council’s mobile distribution vans.

The community pharmacies are at Ashington Leisure Centre, Ashington YMCA, Ashington Hirst Full Food Circle, Isabella Centre in Blyth, Briardale House in Blyth, Cornhill Village Shop and Post Office, Humshaugh Village Shop, Linton Shop and Post Office, Lowick Village Store, Wansbeck Valley Food Bank, and Wooler Community Centre.

For more information on testing sites and Covid measures visit the county council’s website.