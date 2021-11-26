Dance academy marks reopening of the arts and anniversary

A group of dancers pictured during the ‘CDA Revisited’ show. Picture by Centre Stage Photography.

The Claire Young Dance Academy (CDA) was established in 2011.

After a very tough time for all businesses due to Covid-19, she is extremely proud of the journey her dancers and school have been through over the lockdown period.

This led to “fantastic” examination results and the production of the ‘CDA Revisited’ show celebrating the re-opening of the arts and the academy’s 10-year anniversary.

CDA started up with a handful of students delivering tuition in ballet, tap and jazz.

Over the years, the dance school has grown exponentially to around 300 students due to the teachers delivering a wide range of classes – now also including acro, street dance, breakdance, musical theatre and drama, lyrical and cheer.

Claire said: “The show was full of highs, not to mention the special moment that friends and family of CDA dancers were finally able to see their children perform, but the high-quality performances made the wait worth it.

“There was also plenty of emotion as three of the CDA senior girls took part in their final show as CDA dancers after 10 years of being students.

“We are very proud to say that the girls have taken up roles as teaching staff within the school so they can continue to develop and inspire the next generation of dancers.