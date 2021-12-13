Delight at award success for school's outdoor centre

Outdoor learning experiences are a key part of the school’s offering.

The facility at Abbeyfields First School, designed by Green Roof Structures, provides more than 100m2 of extra teaching space.

It consists of two indoor classrooms with a log burner and kitchen, and a covered outdoor space with sinks and boot storage.

The centre’s design is described by Abbeyfields as ‘carbon positive and provides a safe and eco-friendly space for the school’ and this has been recognised as it has won the IStructE (Institution of Structural Engineers) Northern Counties Region Zero Carbon Award 2021.

Inside Abbeyfields First School’s Outdoor Education Centre.

With the success of the new Outdoor Education Centre, which opened in September, the building was entered into the awards through S H E D – the building’s design engineers.

Abbeyfields headteacher Sandra Ford said: “We work so hard to make changes in fighting global warming, so to be given this award is a huge achievement.

“The quality of the building has made such a huge impact on our pupils and community already. An even bigger bonus is that it has been given this award.

“This is extremely exciting considering recent events at COP26. We take pride in receiving this award and it is testament to the approach we have taken from a sustainability aspect.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank IStructE Northern Counties Region for this award and we will continue to show our willingness to change in order to help fight the climate crisis.”