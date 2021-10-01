Delight at new addition to outdoor lessons

A group of Abbeyfields First School pupils in the new Outdoor Education Centre.

Abbeyfields First School already has a thriving Forest School that has been part of its offering for the past 10 years and the new facility aims to progressively develop pupils’ Forest School skills and an appreciation of their local environment, including how they can make a positive difference to the climate change agenda.

The older children will consider sustainability through the John Muir Award in the spirit of fun, exploration and adventure.

Outdoor learning in science investigations, geography field studies and design technology projects will also be facilitated through this new resource.

Headteacher Sandra Ford said: “Thanks to the Three Rivers Learning Trust’s support and commitment to our ambitious vision, and to Green Roof Structures for planning and building the centre, we can now realise our big plans for a future of outdoor learning at Abbeyfields.

“A golden thread of outdoor learning will permeate our curriculum and provide the children with inspirational and meaningful experiences to truly enhance their understanding, and build knowledge and confidence.”

She added that impacts of developing outdoor education are significant in helping the children not only in the classroom, but in the outside world and in their future lives as well.