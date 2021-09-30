Delight at new play park in village

The outdated wooden items at Linton Welfare Field were recently removed. The layout was redesigned using modern equipment for child-ren aged two to 12 – including swings, a rocker, a roundabout and climbing frames.

The site has been expanded and it now also includes an outdoor gym for teens and adults, considered important as public transport to and from Linton is limited.

The idea for the park was developed by Linton Colliery Community Group (LCCG). It consulted with local residents and children about what improvements they wanted.

With the support of Sports Management Solutions, Ellington and Linton Parish Council was able to raise the necessary funds from CELL Big Local, Suez Communities Trust, Wellesley Trust and Ventient Sisters and North Steads Wind Farm Fund at the Community Foundation Tyne and Wear and Northumberland, and Northumberland County Council’s Community Chest scheme.

LCCG chair Heather Wallace said: “This is the best thing that has happened in Linton for many years.

“The former park was over 30 years old. It has been replaced with exciting play and exercise equipment to meet the needs of able bodied and disabled residents, and visitors, for many years to come.”

The park will be officially opened by Liz Dunn, county councillor for Lynemouth ward, at 10am this Saturday. She contributed to the project from her Members Small Schemes funding.