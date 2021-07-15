Designer boutique to open in Morpeth

The Renaissance designer boutique is coming to Morpeth.

The ethos of Renaissance is built on “sustainability through circular fashion”, achieved by sourcing particular luxury garments and bags for personal requests, reselling end of line products and providing a consignment service.

Located in prime space on the Bridge Street entrance to the Arcade, the designer boutique will bring an exclusive range of pre-loved designer handbags, clothing and accessories to the town from brands such as Mulberry, Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Fendi, Kenzo and Max Mara.

It will be run by Victoria Diggens and her team. Victoria said: “As a business, we are truly passionate about continuing the story of an item and with a rising concern of the impact of fast fashion on the environment, we want to provide a place to shop luxury sustainably.

“Just like our store in Alnwick, we will bring a truly personal, VIP experience to our new Morpeth customers who are looking to invest in their new designer piece.”

Sanderson Arcade’s centre manager, Lottie Thompson, said: “We are delighted to welcome Victoria and the Renaissance boutique to Sanderson Arcade – the new store will bring something completely unique to the area.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday and Sunday, Sanderson Arcade will welcome GLMR (Go Loco Miniature Railway) to the Piazza area and visitors can enjoy being transported in a miniature professionally-built locomotive.

From 10am to 4pm, visitors can catch a ride outside Central Bean and travel up the line to JoJo Maman Bebe.