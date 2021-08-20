Designs for how town's new leisure centre and library will look unveiled

Morpeth Leisure Centre will provide over 500m2 of library space.

Sports and leisure experts GT3 Architects consulted key groups through workshops and VR sessions and the project themes – connecting the high street, creating local pride for the centre and offering a diverse range of uses – were incorporated.

The state-of-the-art scheme at Gas House Lane will combine leisure facilities with a comprehensive library and learning suite.

Paul Reed, associate director at GT3 Architects, said: “Inclusivity is at the heart of this project and it was so important to us that the leisure centre’s new facilities were designed to be integrated and connected to the town centre.

The new Morpeth Leisure Centre and library will be located on Gas House Lane.

“We really enjoyed hosting workshops, presentations and VR sessions with stakeholders from the library, adult learning and community groups to really get to know the people of Morpeth to deliver exactly what they need.

“During these workshops, we discovered the importance of the three key themes of inclusivity, community pride, and connectivity. The design therefore extends to the high street through a series of stepping-stones that figuratively and literally integrate and connect to the town centre – ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

“The town also has a strong identity, so we wanted to capture that pride and nod to the town’s ‘living amongst woods and streams’ motto.

“The result was an accessible and community-focused design, with people at its heart, and we can’t wait to see the finished development.

The entrance hall at Morpeth Leisure Centre will include a soft play area and public café.

The development is set to include a new two-storey library, customer services and adult learning classrooms as well as a six-lane 25m swimming pool with spectator gallery, a learner pool, spa facilities, a four-court sports hall, a new 100-station fitness suite, a dedicated spinning studio, a soft play area and a café that is open to the public.

The scheme is being funded by Northumberland County Council.

Coun Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lifestyles, said: “The new centre will be a real asset for the town and a wonderful place with great facilities for residents and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.”