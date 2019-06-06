Diamond day for Hartburn couple Doreen and Ernie

Today is the 60th wedding anniversary of a former Castle Morpeth Mayor and Mayoress.

Doreen and Ernie Coe got married on June 6, 1959, at St Mary Magdalene Church in Mitford. Doreen was born in this village and Ernie was born near Alnwick.

They were both in the Royal Observer Corps when they met in the mid-1950s and when Ernie finished his national service in the RAF, they moved to the village of Hartburn, where they have lived ever since.

Ernie was a joiner and after working for the National Trust at Wallington for a couple of years, he set-up his own business in Hartburn that employed up to 30 people. Doreen played a big part in running the business.

Shortly after retiring in 1991, Ernie was elected to what was then Castle Morpeth Council. He was a councillor until the change to a unitary authority for Northumberland.

He said: “Me and Doreen were Mayor and Mayoress in 1999/2000 and we attended functions across the county and as far away as London – it was a fantastic year.

“I’ve run the village hall at Middleton for many years and since I retired, I’ve organised many charity functions and enjoyed being part of the after dinner speaking world that has taken me all over the country.

“It’s great that we’ve reached our diamond wedding anniversary and I said to Doreen that she’s done very well to put up with someone who never sits still.”