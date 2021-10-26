Employment hub boost for jobseekers in Morpeth

A new employment hub has opened in Morpeth.

Based at the Northumberland County Blind Association building at Reiver House on Staithes Lane, it is open for weekly drop-in sessions every Wednesday from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

Just one area of free support offered to residents to help them overcome barriers to training education and work, the employment hubs in the county are run by Bridge Northumberland programme partner Community Action Northumberland.

They support unemployed residents in more rural areas of Northumberland to overcome the multiple barriers they face when looking to move into employment.

The hubs operate on a drop-in basis, providing support tailored to the individual’s needs.

Andy Dean, CEO of Community Action Northumberland, said: “The new employment hub in Morpeth is the sixth we have opened around Northumberland.

“It will help Bridge Northumberland to reach more people and enable existing Bridge Northumberland participants to access the service more easily.”

Clients are offered access to the internet to carry out job search activities, one to one support with IT skills, planning jobseeking activities and addressing any underlying health and social welfare issues that may limit their ability to seek work.

The service also arranges group sessions on areas such as writing CVs and application letters, preparing for interviews, managing finances and staying healthy on a low income.

Julia Plinston, community development officer at Community Action Northumberland, added: “We aim to offer a warm and supportive environment where people can feel able to relax and meet with other unemployed people for mutual support.

“Tea and coffee, and a light lunch, are available free of charge and travel expenses are available.”

Any person who is unemployed, living in Northumberland and aged 16 up to retirement is eligible for the Bridge Northumberland programme, and they can sign-up at an employment hub session.

The Bridge Northumberland programme, which is free to participants, offers one-to-one support by its team of six partner organisations.

Support covers mental and physical well-being, finances, digital skills, volunteering and basic English and maths through to training and employment.