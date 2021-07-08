Enjoy fairy tales with a twist at visitor attraction

Wonder With Grimm will be performed at Northumberlandia on July 15.

Wonder with Grimm by Heartbreak Productions will include music, song, puppetry and an injection of its own inventive style.

It says audiences at Northumberlandia near Blagdon, on Thursday, July 15 – the performance starts at 6pm – will enjoy an evening of enchanting fairy tale storytelling full of action and interactive adventure as they are invited to enter into the fantastical world of the Brothers Grimm, with altered endings and contemporary turns.

These include the following alternative scenarios: ‘What if Rapunzel escaped her tower? Or Snow White didn’t wake up?’

To round off the evening, Heartbreak will perform an original fairy tale that was penned by the winner of its Find Your Voice competition for children.

With the 2020 tour cancelled due to the pandemic, it is finally able to visit open air venues with the shows planned for last year and as audiences return to the joys of attending live theatre, it is thrilled to be back on the road with the national tour of Wonder With Grimm performances at open air venues throughout the UK and Ireland.

Maddy Kerr, Heartbreak’s executive director, said: “We’re so delighted to be able to tour again this summer and we’re really looking forward to providing safe and exciting entertainment for audiences as the Covid-19 restrictions gradually ease.

“We can’t wait to see people relaxing with a picnic and soaking up some much needed sunshine, and enjoying a fresh adaptation of some timeless classics – the wonderful Wonder With Grimm.”

The 2021 company are touring three other open air productions as part of a nationwide schedule: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Mr Stink and The Great Gatsby.

Mr Stink, where a girl called Chloe and the housing-challenged Mr Stink forge an extraordinary and rewarding friendship that takes them to the heady heights of live television and Downing Street via a garden shed, will be performed at Northumberlandia on Saturday, August 21, from 6pm.