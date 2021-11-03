Event celebrates restoration of vintage aircraft

People could see the Chipmunk at close quarters and enjoy the Auster in flight. Picture by Anne Hopper.

Over the last 15 months, the team at the airfield have been restoring a vintage ex-RAF plane called a Chipmunk. The plane left the service of the RAF in 1996.

To mark the completion of the work, a ‘Fish and Chipmunk Fly-In’ was organised for Saturday.

As well as viewing the Chipmunk aircraft at close quarters, those who came along could also appreciate a vintage Auster that took to the skies.

Throughout the day, fish and chips were available to keep any chills away.

The team are hoping to take delivery of two more vintage planes in the coming months to add to their collection.