Event marks 100 years of ladies section at Morpeth Golf Club

Morpeth Golf Club's ladies section 100th anniversary celebration event.

The event to mark the 100th anniversary recently took place. It was originally due to be held in 2020.

Members dressed in Edwardian clothes, played the course using old hickory clubs and continued the celebration with a cream tea and fizz in the clubhouse.

The day was thoroughly enjoyed and surprisingly good golf was played with the old clubs.

Norah Percy team: Margaret Finnie, Louise Scrowther, Lynda Potts, Irene Warwick and Alison Bilclough.

Morpeth Golf Club was formed in 1906. Ladies were allowed to play, but it was not until 1920 that the women formed their own section with Mrs R. N. Swinney as the first Lady Captain and Mrs Trevelyan the Ladies President.

From 1920 onwards, silverware has been played for each week – including the Swinney Cup and the Trevelyan Cup.

In more recent times, the Morpeth section enters teams into the TR Percy and Norah Percy knockout competitions run by Northumberland Ladies County Golf Association.

Each club is invited to enter a team of five players, teams are drawn at random and may be drawn to play at home or away. The final is played on a neutral course.

TR Percy team: Anne Calder, Louise Greenhaugh, Clare Stephenson, Allison White and Irene Ainsley.

Morpeth have been TR Percy cup winners for three years in a row. This is for those ladies with a handicap of 20.5 to 28.4. This year, they fought hard to knockout High Gosforth Park, City of Newcastle, Gosforth Park Ladies, then faced Hexham in the final.

On a sunny morning at Newbiggin, Morpeth Ladies with their captain Anne Calder showed just how unstoppable they were and won by four games to one.

The Norah Percy knockout is for those ladies with a handicap of 28.5 to 54. This team had a few members new to representing the club in team games and playing match play.

Their confidence grew throughout the season and on the same sunny day at Newbiggin, the Morpeth Norah Percy Team with their Captain Louise Greenhaugh showed what a team they were and defeated Longhirst Hall in the final by four games to one.

There has also been league success for the club this year.