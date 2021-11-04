Events in Morpeth to honour fallen and giant poppies in Ponteland

One of the giant poppies in Ponteland.

On Thursday, November 11 (Armistice Day), a short service and two-minute silence will take place outside Morpeth Town Hall from 10.55am.

The Rector of Morpeth, Rev Simon White, and Morpeth Mayor David Bawn will address the public.

On Sunday, November 14, a parade of representatives from units and organisations, led by Morpeth Pipe Band, will set off from the Town Hall at 10.35am and will march to the Cenotaph via Bridge Street, Castle Square and Castle Bank.

After an introduction and prayer by the Rector, the Exhortation and the Last Post, there will be a two-minute silence. Wreaths will then be laid.

Following the service, the parade will reform on the road and go back to Bridge Street, where the civic group and councillors will break off and assemble at the dais.

In Ponteland, in advance of these special days, six giant poppies have been put on display at various locations in the village area and Darras Hall. Pictured is the giant poppy at Coates Green.

They will be on display until mid-November.