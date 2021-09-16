Family says new home is 'perfect for our needs'

Lynn Grant of WalkersXchange, left, presents David and Trudi Carpenter, with son Adam, with a bottle of champagne to mark their final site visit before moving in later this month.

And among those delighted with what will soon be their new home are the Carpenter family – dad Steve, mum Trudi, son Adam and daughter Beth, as well as Amber, the Cavapoo – who will be moving into Plot 33 later this month.

Talking about their decision to buy at Nursery Gardens, Steve said: “We’ve had a fantastic service from Lynn at WalkersXchange (selling agent). We bought one of the last remaining homes at Nursery Gardens and we’re thrilled with it.

“We’re living locally at Hartford Hall but wanted to find somewhere on one level for Adam, who is confined to a wheelchair, and the bungalow on Plot 33, with its slightly wider doorways, was perfect.

“We chose Nursery Gardens because of the quality of the build and because of its location – not too far from the coast and close to lots of other retail and leisure amenities.

“We are already planning to build an orangery onto the back of the bungalow so that Adam can have an extra sitting room and it will provide additional sleeping space if anyone comes to stay.”

Launched in 2018, the Willow Homes development on the former Stannington Nurseries site features 34 properties: two-bedroom starter homes and three, four and five-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes.