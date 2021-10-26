'Fantastic reaction' to classrooms and library upgrade at school in Morpeth

Glen Whitehead, left, and Coun John Beynon in Stobhillgate First School's updated library.

With support from The Three Rivers Learning Trust, the Year 1 to 4 classrooms have been newly decorated with modern furniture and new central heating has been installed.

Stobhillgate has also recently updated its library, which is now at the heart of the school.

At the centre of the improvement is a reading den inspired by Morpeth’s very own clock tower. In addition, there is a new collection of books that will aid the development of the school’s children.

A teacher and pupils in one of Stobhillgate First School's classrooms.

Headteacher Glen Whitehead said: “It is really important for the benefit of our children to keep our school environment looking and feeling up-to-date.

“With the recent updates in our school, we now have the facilities to further support our learners and achieve the best possible outcomes for them.

“The reaction to the new additions and the positive impacts the refurbishments are having in the school and its environment has been fantastic.

“The children, staff and parents have really benefited from the modernisation of these areas and it’s really exciting to see what advantages they will bring.”

He added that the library upgrade would not have been possible without the help and funding from Morpeth Stobhill county councillor John Beynon.

People can see the new facilities and find out more about school places at Stobhillgate’s open days on Wednesday, November 3 (4pm to 5pm) and Wednesday, November 10 (9.30am to 10.30am).