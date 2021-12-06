Festive prizes on offer to shoppers in county

Wilmer and Elle Carcamo of Caribe Coffee Co.

Those who follow its social media pages and website will be able to open the door on a different prize draw from a range of retailers.

They will be encouraged to sign-up to the campaign to be in with a chance of winning one of the prizes.

Businesses across the county are supporting the giveaway and prizes include special Christmas packs from Caribe Coffee Co in Morpeth and toys from the Mr Wolf toy shop in Hexham, as well as vouchers from Urban Pooch at Amble Marina and hardware store McGees in Prudhoe.

Book stores, coffee shops, clothing shops and boutiques are also offering prizes for the draw.

Elle Carcamo, co-founder of Caribe Coffee Co, said: “Christmas is a really important time for local retailers, especially after the challenging time we have all had.

“We all work so hard to offer our customers something different at this time of year and would urge everyone to discover what is on their doorstep and support local.

“We are delighted to be part of the Shop Local, Shop Northumberland campaign and hope that it helps to shine a light on the fantastic businesses in the county.”

The giveaway will run until Friday, December 17 and winners will be contacted in time to claim their prize before Christmas.