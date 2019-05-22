Final year for bikers’ charity event

For the last 11 years, the late spring bank holiday has seen members of the biking community across the North East gather for the Gary Routledge Ride and Show in Northumberland.

The annual event will draw to a close on Monday in accordance with the wishes of Gary’s family, who want to see it end on a high note.

Following his untimely death from cancer in 2007, at the age of 44, the Ride and Show was established simply as a way to remember him as a family member, biker and friend.

This objective has been well and truly achieved, with the numbers attending having grown every year – whilst additionally raising several thousand pounds for charities along the way.

Last year, £770 was raised for the Great North Air Ambulance Service and A Fish for Life, a charity that supports schooling for orphans in areas of Kenya.

All the members of both the Routledge and Robinson families would like to take this opportunity to express their sincere thanks to those who have supported the event over the years.

The final Gary Routledge Ride and Show on Monday begins at the Dyke Neuk in Meldon at 9am, has a tea stop in Bamburgh at 10.30am and ends with the bike show and charity raffle at the Riverside area in High Stanners, Morpeth, from 1pm. All welcome.