Find out about trust’s projects at Expo event

It has also been involved with partner organisations on some major town initiatives such as the work to give Morpeth Railway Station a new lease of life.

And now members of the public are being invited to find out more and help it shape future projects at the GMDT Expo in Morpeth Town Hall on Thursday, September 16, from 3pm to 5pm. Refreshments will be available.

A GMDT spokeswoman said: “We are a community-led organisation that aims to facilitate the development and delivery of community-based projects through partnership working.

“Over the years, we have supported, led and delivered on a number of community, heritage, environment and arts and culture projects – some small, requiring little financial investment, but others, such as the railway station project, costing upwards of £2.3million.

“There is so much more that we would like to do. But for now we are looking to ‘showcase’ some of our past, present and future projects and events at our Expo 2021 event.

“Why not come along and see what we are involved in, and help us shape future projects?

“The pop-in event will be followed at 5.30pm by the AGM – all welcome.”