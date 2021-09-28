First birthday event for Morpeth store

Sandersons in Morpeth.

The event at the department store in Sanderson Arcade runs from 9am to 5.30pm and guests can enjoy complementary bubbly on arrival – plus exclusive discounts across the store, demonstrations, and complimentary beauty treatments.

Lucky dip discounts ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent will be placed at till points and there is also 10 per cent off whistles for all friend’s card holders.

The Sandersons team will be joined by an expert from the luxury beauty brand, Voya, who will be offering complementary beauty treatments throughout the day.

There will also be live demonstrations from Riedel glassware at 11am and 3pm. With more than 265 years in the business, Riedel glassware has become world renown industry experts and is inviting Sandersons shoppers to discover its range of Austrian crystal glasses and decanters.

Guests are invited to enter a prize draw to win a luxury hamper worth more than £500. There are also 20 goody bags to be claimed and live music will also be played from 2pm to 4pm.

Lucy Bowden, Sandersons store manager in Morpeth, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to our customers and wonderful team for their support throughout our first year.

“It has been a unique journey, with two national lockdowns hitting us in our first two months of trading, but we are so grateful for the loyalty of our fabulous customers who have stuck by us.”