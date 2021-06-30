Fish added to River Pont

The Environment Agency’s Natalie Wallace releasing grayling into the River Pont at Matfen.

The Environment Agency’s fish release has seen 12,000 grayling released into rivers in Northumberland and County Durham – including the River Pont at Matfen and Ponteland.

Alongside increasing vital fish stocks and supporting wider on the ground projects, the organisation hopes that the restocking will encourage people to go fishing and reap the well-being benefits of the sport.