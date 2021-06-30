Fish added to River Pont
Thousands of young grayling fish have been released into North East rivers to give stocks a boost and offer more opportunities for anglers.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 3:37 pm
The Environment Agency’s fish release has seen 12,000 grayling released into rivers in Northumberland and County Durham – including the River Pont at Matfen and Ponteland.
Alongside increasing vital fish stocks and supporting wider on the ground projects, the organisation hopes that the restocking will encourage people to go fishing and reap the well-being benefits of the sport.
All the fish were reared at the Environment Agency’s national fish farm near Calverton, Nottinghamshire, using cash from rod licence sales.