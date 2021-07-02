Flights to Jersey take off from airport

Newcastle International Airport to Jersey flights have begun. Picture by Andy Le Gresley.

Responding to popular demand for holidays within the UK and Channel Islands, the airline will be operating flights to Jersey each Monday, Tuesday and Sunday throughout the summer months.

All fares include 15kg luggage as standard and 33 per cent discounts for children aged 11 and under.

This is the fifth destination currently being operated by the airline from the airport. Loganair also operates daily flights to Southampton, up to six flights a week to Aberdeen, up to five flights a week to Exeter and up to four flights a week to Newquay.

Despite being just nine miles long and five miles wide, Jersey is the largest Channel Island. Wherever you are on the island, you are only 10 minutes away from the sea – which gives visitors plenty of opportunity to sunbathe on the golden sandy bays of the south, or explore the hidden coves and rock pools of the north and east.

Roads are mostly quiet in Jersey, with many people choosing to explore by bike. More than 350 miles of roads, byways and cycle paths criss-cross the island.

Leon McQuaid, head of aviation development at Newcastle International Airport, said: “We are delighted that Loganair will be operating up to three flights a week to Jersey from the airport, allowing passengers to be more flexible with their length of trip.