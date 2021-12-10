Food bank set for very busy Christmas and January

More people have needed food banks this year in Northumberland, compared to the first year of the pandemic.

Such services have been extremely busy since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 and the rolling days of food per year figure provided by Wansbeck was 31,000 at the end of October – up from 23,000 at the end of February 2020.

But despite the easing of Covid restrictions in the summer, there has been no let up in the demand for emergency food parcels.

Wansbeck Valley Food Bank project manager Linda Fugill said: “We continue to be extremely busy, with the removal of the £20 uplift for Universal Credit mentioned by quite a few of the people we’ve helped in recent weeks as a big factor in causing them financial difficulties.

“We’re also starting to see the effects of the increase in energy and fuel prices, particularly those who use a key meter system as they have been affected the most.

“We believe the demand for our service will continue to grow over the Christmas period and into January.”

She added: “More people are aware of us now since the start of the pandemic, but there are some people who will be embarrassed to ask for help. We hope that they won’t be too proud to get the help they need.

“If you or someone you know are struggling, please email us – [email protected] – or send us a message via our Facebook page and we’ll see what we can do to help.

“The public continues to be very generous in terms of donations. We can’t fault the support we get and we’re extremely grateful for it.”

Figures recently released by The Trussell Trust include 761 emergency food parcels – containing three or seven days' worth of supplies – being handed out in Northumberland by the charity between April and September this year.

This was up from 509 during the same period in 2020.