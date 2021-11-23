Fun festive event at housing site

Blossom Park.

Barratt Homes, is organising an evening of festive fun that is taking place at its Blossom Park development on Thursday between 5pm and 7pm.

The development’s Christmas tree lights will be switched on by Santa to a backdrop of carols and complimentary hot chocolate and mince pies.

The tree at Blossom Park will take the form of a ‘wish tree’. Students from nearby Pegswood Primary School will decorate the festive fir with baubles adorned with their hopes and wishes for the Christmas period and the year to come.

Emily Watson, sales manager at Blossom Park, said: “Following last year’s toned down Christmas celebrations, we’re excited to give our local residents a sprinkle of festive cheer by lighting up their neighbourhood and giving them the chance to get together with some winter warming refreshments.

“Supporting the communities in which we build is so important to us and we’re looking forward to welcoming families, couples and groups of friends of all ages to join us for an evening we hope will start the festive season in style.”

Christmas carols will be sung by The St James Consort, which is a resident choir at St James and St Basil’s Church in Fenham.