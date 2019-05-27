Funding appeal launched to help rescue pets in Northumberland

Residents in Morpeth are being encouraged to help rescue pets in need.

Support Adoption For Pets, the UK’s largest grant giving animal charity, has launched its Charity of the Year initiative, seeing rescue centres build relationships with Pets at Home stores to work together in raising vital funds for the rescues.

Pets at Home Morpeth is raising money for RSPCA Newcastle and North Northumberland.

Until June 13, there will be a range of activities taking place, with customers also encouraged to donate either at store tills or via the Support Adoption For Pets website.

Neil Brooks, Store Manager at Pets at Home Morpeth said: “We’re delighted to be raising money for RSPCA Newcastle and North Northumberland and hope that the people of Morpeth will get involved and support us on our fund-raising mission.

“We have ambitious goals for our summer fund-raising appeal.”

Representatives from RSPCA Newcastle and North Northumberland will be in store this Saturday and on Saturday, June 8.

Staff at the store will be running fund-raising activities on these days as well. Call 01670 517105 for more information.

Amy Wilson, fund-raising manager for Support Adoption For Pets, said: “The summer fund-raising appeal is a great opportunity for people to support their local rescue to give pets looking for a home the vital care they deserve. Even the smallest of donations can make a huge difference to a pet rescue centre.

“We’re overwhelmed every year by the hard work and enthusiasm of Pets at Home stores to raise money for their local rescues, and we can’t wait to see what this year holds.”

A donation of just 50p will fund breakfast for a rescue pet, while £1 will fund meals throughout the day. £5 will provide food for a week and £15 will fund the entire month of food.

For more information, and to make a donation, visit www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/support-us/donate/