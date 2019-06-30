Funding boost for Northumberland charities
Thousands of pounds has been handed out to charities and organisations in Northumberland.
Northumberland Freemasons held an event at Cramlington Masonic Hall to present more than £36,000 to 28 deserving projects through the Richard Henry Holmes Benevolent Fund.
Tritlington farmer Ian Craigs, Provincial Grand Master of Northumberland, said: “Nationally, we give millions of pounds to charity every year, but often the public don’t know about our charitable donations.
“We’re encouraging charities to talk to us as we may be able to help them.”
The largest donation, of £10,000, went to Brainbox, which helps young people with Acquired Brain Injuries (ABI).
Chief executive Julie Cordon said: "It is wonderful that the importance of our crucial work is recognised and supported by the caring, sensitivity and understanding of the Freemasons of Northumberland."
Among the charities to benefit were Northumberland Widows Sons Masonic Motorcycle Association (£1,500), Northumbrian Ranters (£1,000), Wooler First School PTA – Forest School (£2,500), Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline Alnwick Rothbury (£2,000), Contact Morpeth Mental Health (£1,000), Charlotte Bloomfield charity work in Bali (£500), Get Rae to Kenya (£500), Happy Days (£2,300), Cramlington and Seaton Valley Conservation Volunteers (£700), Blyth Battery Volunteers (£500), and Bedlington Academy Cadet Expansion Scheme (£1,000).