Funding boost for Northumberland charities

Representatives from organisations and charities who received £36,000 between them from Northumberland Freemasons.

Northumberland Freemasons held an event at Cramlington Masonic Hall to present more than £36,000 to 28 deserving projects through the Richard Henry Holmes Benevolent Fund.

Tritlington farmer Ian Craigs, Provincial Grand Master of Northumberland, said: “Nationally, we give millions of pounds to charity every year, but often the public don’t know about our charitable donations.

Julie Cordon, of Brainbox, receives £10,000 from Northumberland Freemasons.

“We’re encouraging charities to talk to us as we may be able to help them.”

The largest donation, of £10,000, went to Brainbox, which helps young people with Acquired Brain Injuries (ABI).

Chief executive Julie Cordon said: "It is wonderful that the importance of our crucial work is recognised and supported by the caring, sensitivity and understanding of the Freemasons of Northumberland."