Funding for solar panels at new leisure centre in Morpeth

Solar panels being installed.

It is proposed that the facility, which is being built at The Terrace site on Gas House Lane and is expected to be fully complete and open to the public by summer 2022, will have 65 kilowatts (kw) worth of roof-mounted solar panels installed – an increase from the current leisure centre’s 9.36kw.

The new leisure centre will also harness renewable heating in the form of air source heat pumps, which require electricity to operate and will be powered from the solar panels.

Coun Glen Sanderson leader of Northumberland County Council, said: “We are committed to investing in green energy within our council estate, which will help us reach our promise to halve all council emissions over the next four years.

“Agreeing installation of solar panels at the new Morpeth Leisure Centre is an exciting step towards reaching our goal.”

Installation of 65kw of solar panels will generate up to 52,585kwhs of clean energy per year. It is expected that 95 per cent of the power generated from the solar panels will be utilised by the building itself, saving around £28,000 over the product’s 25-year lifespan.