Get a kick out of latest novel by former Morpeth resident

A former Morpeth resident now living on the other side of the world has released a new book.

Peter Smith, writing as Texi Smith, has written his second book ‘Jarrod Black – Hospital Pass’.

It follows on from his first book ‘Introducing Jarrod Black’.

Peter, who now lives in Australia with his wife and children, has had the football books picked up by an Australian publisher, Fair Play Publishing.

The books are set in the North East, with the first followed Jarrod, an Australian player, who has been signed by Gateshead on the back of their promotion to the Football League and following the decisions he makes about his future.

The second leads on from that, and brings in a story about his wife going through cancer.

Peter said: “It’s very football-orientated, and that’s intentional.”

Both books are available on Amazon, Waterstones, and more, in paperback and eBook versions.

Peter – who went to Stobhillgate Primary School, Chantry and King Edward VI School and starting his love affair with writing at a young age – played football himself for Morpeth Villa and Morpeth Rangers as a youngster, and follows Morpeth Town’s results from his new home in Australia.