Get out and explore the old Wannie Line

There was another good turnout for Morpeth Footpaths Society on Sunday, May 5, when we enjoyed a pleasant eight-mile walk along the old railway and the Breamish River.

The group stopped for a break at Percy’s Cross, near Hedgely, a wayside cross that commemorates the death of Sir Ralph Percy at the battle of Hedgeley Moor, which was part of the War of the Roses and was a key event in a formative period of English history.

The next meet for Morpeth Footpaths Society is on Sunday, May 26, when we will be meeting for a six-and-a-half mile, three-hour walk along the Wannie Line.

This circular walk takes you onto both the previous Wannie and Rothbury railway lines. It is mainly flat with some gentle climbs.

Meet at 10.30am in the car park behind the former National Trust offices at Scot’s Gap.

Visitors of all ages welcome (sorry no dogs).

Please call 07557 109418 if you wish to join us.